⚡️ Short video footage-On 14 March 2023 in the morning, the Russian airspace control systems have detected an American MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation.

◽️ The drone flew with its transponders off, violating the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation, communicated to all users of international airspace, and published in accordance with international standards.

◽️ Fighter jets of the air defense force on duty scrambled to identify the intruder. As a result of quick maneuvering around 9.30 a.m. (Moscow time), the MQ-9 drone went into an unguided flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface.

◽️ The Russian aircraft did not use on-board weapons, did not come into contact with the unmanned aerial vehicle, and returned safely to their home airfield.

◽️ Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu inspects fulfilment of state defense order at Tactical Missiles Corporation, JSC in Moscow region.

◽️ China has developed and successfully tested the “Swarm of Drones”. A group of 200 drones successfully completed the tasks of reconnaissance and destruction of targets, working as a single organism.

⚡️SITREP

◻️In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkova and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

💥The enemy has suffered losses of up to 75 Ukrainian servicemen during the day.

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, active actions by units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces and artillery fire inflicted damage on the manpower and equipment of the enemy near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥More than 95 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been neutralized in this area during the day.

◻️In Donetsk direction, actions of the 'Yug' Group of Forces supported by artillery close to Zaliznyanskoye, Krasnoye, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic) have eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian troops in the past 24 hours.

◻️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥The enemy suffered up to 60 Ukrainian troops.

◻️In Kherson direction, more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen have been eliminated during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry