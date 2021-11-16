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The Occult Art of Law (lecture)
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14 views • November 16, 2021
This was a fascinating lecture about some of the very strange aspects related to how humans are considered in terms of law and legality. I've heard about this kind of thing several times and can still only barely grasp even a tiny bit of what's involved.
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