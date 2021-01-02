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11/19/18 #CA911 #DEWATTACK FEMA: "Did You See LAVA?" #HAITISCHITT #ENDGAME
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19 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/19/18: The United States is facing a 2nd 9/11 in the Camp Fire Directed Energy Weapons assault on Americans in Butte County, CA.
This is De_p St_te terr_rism in play right now. We need people to be active. To be on sight. Testing the area for radiation, explosives residue and heavy metal levels in the soil and ash.
'Liddle Adam Sch_tt:
https://digitalempire.wordpress.com/2018/02/19/oy-vey-is-adam-schiff-a-serial-massager/
What the H-R-C-aitti????
http://liddlekidz.com/
Corey Lynn did a great job of presenting a feed of the Haiti military lock down:
http://coreysdigs.com/
American Intelligence media has an amazing interview with Robert Ortey, the truther who was burned out of his ranch across the plateau from Paradise (Pair-of-Dice), CA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AddUKu9CIXM
Here is Robert's YouTube site:
https://www.youtube.com/user/77GSlinger/featured
Michael Salla on the intentional volcanic eruption intended for HI:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2jmhOBFoRQ
Please support the great channel of Cindy Garay:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iIRpZVtOT4&;t=187s
If you would like to support You Are Free TV
Pay Pal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Please pray for the downfall of the shadow government and for the rescue of anyone still alive in the CA911 deep state assault on We, the People, of the Republic(s). WE, ARE FREE!!
11/19/18: The United States is facing a 2nd 9/11 in the Camp Fire Directed Energy Weapons assault on Americans in Butte County, CA.
This is De_p St_te terr_rism in play right now. We need people to be active. To be on sight. Testing the area for radiation, explosives residue and heavy metal levels in the soil and ash.
'Liddle Adam Sch_tt:
https://digitalempire.wordpress.com/2018/02/19/oy-vey-is-adam-schiff-a-serial-massager/
What the H-R-C-aitti????
http://liddlekidz.com/
Corey Lynn did a great job of presenting a feed of the Haiti military lock down:
http://coreysdigs.com/
American Intelligence media has an amazing interview with Robert Ortey, the truther who was burned out of his ranch across the plateau from Paradise (Pair-of-Dice), CA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AddUKu9CIXM
Here is Robert's YouTube site:
https://www.youtube.com/user/77GSlinger/featured
Michael Salla on the intentional volcanic eruption intended for HI:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2jmhOBFoRQ
Please support the great channel of Cindy Garay:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iIRpZVtOT4&;t=187s
If you would like to support You Are Free TV
Pay Pal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Please pray for the downfall of the shadow government and for the rescue of anyone still alive in the CA911 deep state assault on We, the People, of the Republic(s). WE, ARE FREE!!
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