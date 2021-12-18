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BLEST IS THE ONE COMES IN THE NAME OF THE MOST HIGH ALMIGHTY LORD EL YAH! BRIDE TO GROOME TO BRIDE
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74 views • December 18, 2021
BLEST IS THE ONE COMES IN THE NAME OF THE MOST HIGH ALMIGHTY LORD EL YAH! BRIDE TO GROOME TO BRIDE
HEART FELT RHEMA. IS NOT PROPHETIC MESSAGES BUT HEART FELT SPIRITUAL HEART FELT ! U DISCERN THEM PLS. SHARE SUBSCRIBE IF YOUR HEART TELLS U ...ALL GLORY TO YAHUAH YAHUSHA HAMASHIACH RUACH HA KODESH AMEN
MAIN CHANNEL YOUTUBE STILL UP UNDER RESTRICTIONS but u may Still like to join there too.
[email protected]
HEART FELT RHEMA. IS NOT PROPHETIC MESSAGES BUT HEART FELT SPIRITUAL HEART FELT ! U DISCERN THEM PLS. SHARE SUBSCRIBE IF YOUR HEART TELLS U ...ALL GLORY TO YAHUAH YAHUSHA HAMASHIACH RUACH HA KODESH AMEN
MAIN CHANNEL YOUTUBE STILL UP UNDER RESTRICTIONS but u may Still like to join there too.
[email protected]
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