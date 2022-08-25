What Kind of Son are You?

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There will be sons who inherit the double portion and sons who don't...some sons with rewards and some without. There is also another kind of 'son'...one that we never talk about... Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16NZ8wG8S5H4GnJ6N7LdUs1VJ-esoVKg7/view?usp=sharing Boot Camp video: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing Revelation In Chronological Order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing