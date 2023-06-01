Create New Account
If you don't change the court of public opinion, you're not going to change those captured institutions like the judiciary and the legislature
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
0527 WHISTLE BLOWERS - Corruption & Collusion

If you don't change the court of public opinion, you're not going to change those captured institutions like the judiciary and the legislature. You don't have a chance if you don't wake up your fellow man and woman by creating new vectors for sharing truthful information.

如果你不能改变舆论，你不会改变那些被渗透的机构，如司法机构和立法机构。如果你不唤醒你的男性同胞和女性同胞，通过创造新的载体来分享真实的信息，你就没有机会了。

