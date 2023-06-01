https://gettr.com/post/p2iczx64548
0527 WHISTLE BLOWERS - Corruption & Collusion
If you don't change the court of public opinion, you're not going to change those captured institutions like the judiciary and the legislature. You don't have a chance if you don't wake up your fellow man and woman by creating new vectors for sharing truthful information.
如果你不能改变舆论，你不会改变那些被渗透的机构，如司法机构和立法机构。如果你不唤醒你的男性同胞和女性同胞，通过创造新的载体来分享真实的信息，你就没有机会了。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
