BANNED INTERVIEW with Dr. Suzanne Humphries about the danger of Vaccines
127 views
Published 21 hours ago

Dr. Suzanne Humphries is a professional doctor and author in the American medical industry. She is best recognized for her books such as; Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History. Also, she has been certified by the ‘American Board of Internal Medicine’ in nephrology and internal medicine.

In addition to that, she is quite active on social media platforms like Twitter under the name @DrsuzanneH where she has gained over 4,000 followers.

She's also an author of a best selling book Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History and Rising From The Dead.

