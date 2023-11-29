BANNED INTERVIEW with Dr. Suzanne Humphries about the danger of Vaccines

Dr. Suzanne Humphries is a professional doctor and author in the American medical industry. She is best recognized for her books such as; Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History. Also, she has been certified by the ‘American Board of Internal Medicine’ in nephrology and internal medicine.
In addition to that, she is quite active on social media platforms like Twitter under the name @DrsuzanneH where she has gained over 4,000 followers.
She's also an author of a best selling book Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History and Rising From The Dead.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.