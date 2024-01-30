Putin, Biden Recreating Cuba Missile Crisis? On 'USA Putting Nukes In UK' Report, Russian MP's Call

A Russian MP has called for the deployment of nuclear weapons in 'friendly nations' near the USA. Alexey Zhuravlev's suggestion came in response to the U.S.’ alleged plans to move its arms to Europe. As per a Telegraph report, the U.S. is mulling nuclear weapons deployment in the UK.
