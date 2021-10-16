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Pfizer whistleblower says vaccine 'glows,' contains 'toxic' luciferase, graphene oxide compounds
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143 views • October 16, 2021
Pfizer whistleblower says vaccine 'glows,' contains 'toxic' luciferase, graphene oxide compounds
This young lady Melissa, in my opinion is credible. She's a brave soul to blow the whistle because she has been targeted and fired. I appreciate what she's disclosed because she didn't have to put herself at risk – BUT these injections are NOT approved. They are for Emergency Use Only. Comernity by BioTeck witch is a sister company of Pfizer was approved BUT, Comernity is not available in the USA … the host needs to educate himself obviously
The Graphene Oxide molecule is a triple hexagon, or, 666. The hexagon is the center of the hexagram, the Star of Molach which represents infant-sacrifice, or pedovours.
source:
LifeStyle
This young lady Melissa, in my opinion is credible. She's a brave soul to blow the whistle because she has been targeted and fired. I appreciate what she's disclosed because she didn't have to put herself at risk – BUT these injections are NOT approved. They are for Emergency Use Only. Comernity by BioTeck witch is a sister company of Pfizer was approved BUT, Comernity is not available in the USA … the host needs to educate himself obviously
The Graphene Oxide molecule is a triple hexagon, or, 666. The hexagon is the center of the hexagram, the Star of Molach which represents infant-sacrifice, or pedovours.
source:
LifeStyle
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