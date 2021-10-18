Are You Prepared For The Mass Repricing Of Goods And Services?

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Rising consumer price inflation is not going away. This, of course, is counter to the “transitory” argument made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this year.
Powell’s cohort, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, recently admitted inflation is not transitory. This admission comes with assurances the Fed will properly manage it. We have some reservations.-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/are-you-prepared-mass-repricing-goods-and-services
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