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The Truth About Christianity That Nobody Tells You
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58 views • February 07, 2020
The truth about Christianity today is that it bears almost no resemblance to the teachings of Jesus (the FOUNDER of Christianity!). The Christian religion has become just a system of man-made rules designed to keep the public serving the economic system, instead of working for God. How did this happen? How do we get back to true Christianity? Please take the next 10 minutes to hear something you almost certainly will not hear in any church.
This is video #1 in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com
SFX: http://www.freesound.org/
- "Epic Rumble" by qubodup (CC 3.0)
- "wind-soundeffect" by equality-x12 (CC 3.0)
- "Flowing Sand" by SteveMeli (CC 3.0)
- "woosh_02" by Glaneur de sons (CC 3.0)
- "Tearing Thick Paper" by rkeato (CC 3.0)
- "Chisel Hit 15" by Ev-Dawg (CC 3.0)
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/
- "Knickerbocker Ave at Thames St..." by Magnus Bäck (https://goo.gl/FI3jYN)
- "Jim Jones in front of..." by Nancy Wong (https://goo.gl/vE5aJg)
- "Fr John O'Reilly" by FedCRC (https://goo.gl/aOimAi)
- "National Unity Day Russian..." by Presidential Press and Information Office (https://goo.gl/SIdzHA)
- "Sebastian Kurz with Atifete..." by Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äusseres (https://goo.gl/2kRTtb)
- "Preacher (3558380993)" by SeaDave (https://goo.gl/bLPh9k) [EDITED]
- "Pastor Tommy Lilja predikar" by Katie.lorentzon (https://goo.gl/p9Bp1z)
- "Ted Cruz's Father Pastor..." by Michael Vandon (https://goo.gl/3rrSPN)
- "Pastor Ricardo Rodriguez" by Abisai20 (https://goo.gl/hdg1ej)
- "Ökumenischer Gottesdienst zum..." by Ilse Paul in Hannover (https://goo.gl/z6yKBp)
- "Dry Well Chinawal" by ABHIJEET (https://goo.gl/VsvuOs)
- "Osterville Baptist Church, Osterville MA" by John Phelan (https://goo.gl/ZtTOjc)
- "Book of Genesis Chapter 18-16" by Jim Padgett (https://goo.gl/djH9Vp)
- "Christian Demonstrator Preaching..." by Michael Tracey (https://goo.gl/4n7qV3)
- "Revival crusade in Andhra..." by Rak-Tai (https://goo.gl/bQV2Vs)
- "PortGibsonTempleCornerstone" by Infrogmation of New Orleans (https://goo.gl/16zrRG) [EDITED]
- "Pastor jay preachng" by The Ark VCI (https://goo.gl/5EF5xt) [EDITED]
http://en.wikipedia.org/
- "Trump delivering a speech..." by Gage Skidmore (https://goo.gl/YCi5SD)
- "Moody Church web 1" by David Dejong (https://goo.gl/0YcSas)
- "Joel Osteen Preaching" by RobertMWorsham (https://goo.gl/U0avcj) [EDITED]
- "Aurelio Pastor" by Aurelio Pastor (https://goo.gl/QDOdtK)
https://www.flickr.com/
- "Arms crossed" by Forest Runner (https://goo.gl/t5pZhz) [EDITED]
- "Happy Family" by 3dpete (https://goo.gl/mOGXjw)
- "Wow, What a Sham..." by KAZ Vorpal (https://goo.gl/YhcQt3)
- "Jesus Ascension to Heaven 15" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/m5EfCi)
- "The End Is Nigh" by Jason Cartwright (https://goo.gl/fyNYEZ) [EDITED]
- "VCU Proselytizing" by Eli Christman (https://goo.gl/9aA4vp) [EDITED]
- "Pastor Jarrod McKenna outside Perth court" by Louise Coghill (https://goo.gl/JXP7cE)
- "Noah Warns the People" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/o7G8v4) [EDITED]
- "Christ Resurrected 18" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/KYfAYM)
- "Gay pride 164 - Marche des fiertés Toulouse 2011" by Guillaume Paumier (https://goo.gl/1me3rT)
- "Sleeping mexican with sombrero..." by Horia Varlan (https://goo.gl/uTt8wX)
- "Pastor Rob Preaching" by James Thompson (https://goo.gl/VbaMqZ) [EDITED]
Videos: http://www.youtube.com
- "Crazy Guy and Muslims Meet Jason street preacher in Oldham" by Jason Burns (CC)
- "Arguing about doomsday" by TheDailyMaverick (CC)
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski (CC)
- "Receive Your Deliverance Out Of Debts, Preacher; Prophet Shepherd Bushiri" by ECG Prophetic TV (CC)
- "Blood of Jesus saves from the wrath of God" by HungryGeneration (CC)
- "God's Remnant Church - Klenth Sasil - bisaya sermon" by winelfredpasamba (CC)
- "Revelation 2 - Church of Ephesus - Jun Lumingkit [tagalog sermon]" by winelfredpasamba (CC)
This is video #1 in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com
SFX: http://www.freesound.org/
- "Epic Rumble" by qubodup (CC 3.0)
- "wind-soundeffect" by equality-x12 (CC 3.0)
- "Flowing Sand" by SteveMeli (CC 3.0)
- "woosh_02" by Glaneur de sons (CC 3.0)
- "Tearing Thick Paper" by rkeato (CC 3.0)
- "Chisel Hit 15" by Ev-Dawg (CC 3.0)
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/
- "Knickerbocker Ave at Thames St..." by Magnus Bäck (https://goo.gl/FI3jYN)
- "Jim Jones in front of..." by Nancy Wong (https://goo.gl/vE5aJg)
- "Fr John O'Reilly" by FedCRC (https://goo.gl/aOimAi)
- "National Unity Day Russian..." by Presidential Press and Information Office (https://goo.gl/SIdzHA)
- "Sebastian Kurz with Atifete..." by Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äusseres (https://goo.gl/2kRTtb)
- "Preacher (3558380993)" by SeaDave (https://goo.gl/bLPh9k) [EDITED]
- "Pastor Tommy Lilja predikar" by Katie.lorentzon (https://goo.gl/p9Bp1z)
- "Ted Cruz's Father Pastor..." by Michael Vandon (https://goo.gl/3rrSPN)
- "Pastor Ricardo Rodriguez" by Abisai20 (https://goo.gl/hdg1ej)
- "Ökumenischer Gottesdienst zum..." by Ilse Paul in Hannover (https://goo.gl/z6yKBp)
- "Dry Well Chinawal" by ABHIJEET (https://goo.gl/VsvuOs)
- "Osterville Baptist Church, Osterville MA" by John Phelan (https://goo.gl/ZtTOjc)
- "Book of Genesis Chapter 18-16" by Jim Padgett (https://goo.gl/djH9Vp)
- "Christian Demonstrator Preaching..." by Michael Tracey (https://goo.gl/4n7qV3)
- "Revival crusade in Andhra..." by Rak-Tai (https://goo.gl/bQV2Vs)
- "PortGibsonTempleCornerstone" by Infrogmation of New Orleans (https://goo.gl/16zrRG) [EDITED]
- "Pastor jay preachng" by The Ark VCI (https://goo.gl/5EF5xt) [EDITED]
http://en.wikipedia.org/
- "Trump delivering a speech..." by Gage Skidmore (https://goo.gl/YCi5SD)
- "Moody Church web 1" by David Dejong (https://goo.gl/0YcSas)
- "Joel Osteen Preaching" by RobertMWorsham (https://goo.gl/U0avcj) [EDITED]
- "Aurelio Pastor" by Aurelio Pastor (https://goo.gl/QDOdtK)
https://www.flickr.com/
- "Arms crossed" by Forest Runner (https://goo.gl/t5pZhz) [EDITED]
- "Happy Family" by 3dpete (https://goo.gl/mOGXjw)
- "Wow, What a Sham..." by KAZ Vorpal (https://goo.gl/YhcQt3)
- "Jesus Ascension to Heaven 15" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/m5EfCi)
- "The End Is Nigh" by Jason Cartwright (https://goo.gl/fyNYEZ) [EDITED]
- "VCU Proselytizing" by Eli Christman (https://goo.gl/9aA4vp) [EDITED]
- "Pastor Jarrod McKenna outside Perth court" by Louise Coghill (https://goo.gl/JXP7cE)
- "Noah Warns the People" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/o7G8v4) [EDITED]
- "Christ Resurrected 18" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/KYfAYM)
- "Gay pride 164 - Marche des fiertés Toulouse 2011" by Guillaume Paumier (https://goo.gl/1me3rT)
- "Sleeping mexican with sombrero..." by Horia Varlan (https://goo.gl/uTt8wX)
- "Pastor Rob Preaching" by James Thompson (https://goo.gl/VbaMqZ) [EDITED]
Videos: http://www.youtube.com
- "Crazy Guy and Muslims Meet Jason street preacher in Oldham" by Jason Burns (CC)
- "Arguing about doomsday" by TheDailyMaverick (CC)
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski (CC)
- "Receive Your Deliverance Out Of Debts, Preacher; Prophet Shepherd Bushiri" by ECG Prophetic TV (CC)
- "Blood of Jesus saves from the wrath of God" by HungryGeneration (CC)
- "God's Remnant Church - Klenth Sasil - bisaya sermon" by winelfredpasamba (CC)
- "Revelation 2 - Church of Ephesus - Jun Lumingkit [tagalog sermon]" by winelfredpasamba (CC)
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