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The Great ReAwakening Of America with Clay Clark and Bernie Suarez - MSOM Ep. 360
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11 views • October 27, 2021
In this episode of "Making Sense of the Madness" Sean Morgan interviews Clay Clarke about the evils of the great reset and the reasons for the ReAwakening America Tour and the Courage 19 Awards. In the main interview of the show, Sean asks Bernie Suarez from TruthandArtTV.com about the high level strategy between the deep state and the white hats and how to deprogram yourself and others.
Clay Clarke: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
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https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
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www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
Clay Clarke: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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