Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The negative propaganda against Miles Guo to discredit him has been driven by the CCP, and he has been portrayed as an exile in relevant reports in the mainstream media since early 2017
4 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2fras840ad

针对郭文贵的负面宣传，以诋毁他的信誉，都是由中共背后推动的，从2017年初开始，在主流传统媒体的相关报道里，就已经把他描述成了一个流亡者。美国政府的美中经济与安全审查委员会，对此已有详细的报告。

The negative propaganda against Guo Wengui to discredit him has been driven by the Chinese Communist Party behind the scenes, and he has been portrayed as an exile in relevant reports in the mainstream media since early 2017. The U.S. government's U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission has reported on this in detail.

@s7gril @KERRYCASSIDY

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #@KerryCassidy #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket