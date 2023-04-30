https://gettr.com/post/p2fras840ad

针对郭文贵的负面宣传，以诋毁他的信誉，都是由中共背后推动的，从2017年初开始，在主流传统媒体的相关报道里，就已经把他描述成了一个流亡者。美国政府的美中经济与安全审查委员会，对此已有详细的报告。

The negative propaganda against Guo Wengui to discredit him has been driven by the Chinese Communist Party behind the scenes, and he has been portrayed as an exile in relevant reports in the mainstream media since early 2017. The U.S. government's U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission has reported on this in detail.

