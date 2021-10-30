BACK TO BACK FIRST PLACES IN WAR THUNDER! YOU CAN DO THIS! 2.3 ARCADE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As you may know I don't cut or edit my vids, If I get pasted I show it. Its just more real to do it on 1 take and put it out there. Part luck, part skill here. Thumbnail of a Panzer IV D built at age 15, Very clean basic build, the first P4 I built. Enjoy!