The Poison Queens of Renaissance Italy

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☠️ What if a single drop of poison could change history?
🍷 The legends of Renaissance Italy's infamous Poison Queens have survived for over 500 years. But were these women truly deadly assassins, or were they victims of rumors and political propaganda? Discover the mystery behind one of history's darkest legends.
🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5BUp7Fooocvd4hKNN9roU3?si=30cbc4398dc34205
#RenaissanceItaly
#PoisonQueens
#lucreziaborgia
#GiuliaTofana
#EuropeanHistory
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