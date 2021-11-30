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Dead Doctors Don’t Tell Truth: Who Murdered Covid Vaccine Whistleblower in Germany?
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1486 views • November 30, 2021
Today on TruNews, why are anti-vax doctors being murdered or committing suicide? Rick Wiles examines the stories and videos of researchers who are mysteriously disappearing. We also talk about the latest in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial and the testimony of the Epstein pilot who confirmed the presence of presidents Clinton and Trump on the pedophile’s planes.
Later in the Godcast, we talk about NATO’s insistence on provoking a conflict with Russia via Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin’s proposed hypersonic solution to the problem.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/30/21
Later in the Godcast, we talk about NATO’s insistence on provoking a conflict with Russia via Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin’s proposed hypersonic solution to the problem.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/30/21
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