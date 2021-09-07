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My battle with heartbreak, loneliness, depression and suicide attempts | Mental health
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31 views • September 07, 2021
It is a time where relationships and lives are being destroyed, where heartbreak and suicides are becoming common place in society. In hopes of giving perspective and understanding to these difficult realities, I am going to share my story with you, few people have seen me this vulnerable. If I have one request to make it is that you refrain from making judgement upon myself and the difficult topics I cover in this video.
Like, share and subscribe, is a choice I leave to you.
"Escaping The Matrix" links:
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@EscapingTheMatrix:3
Brand New Tube - https://brandnewtube.com/@EscapingTheMatrix
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/escaping-the-matrix/
Wayback.tube - http://www.wayback.tube/channel/_6129823d4495d
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/shaunoconnor8
Telegram - https://t.me/escapingthematrixofficial
Gab - https://gab.com/EscapingTheMatrixOfficial
Minds - https://www.minds.com/escaping_the_matrix/
3Speak - https://3speak.tv/user/escaping-matrix
Like, share and subscribe, is a choice I leave to you.
"Escaping The Matrix" links:
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@EscapingTheMatrix:3
Brand New Tube - https://brandnewtube.com/@EscapingTheMatrix
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/escaping-the-matrix/
Wayback.tube - http://www.wayback.tube/channel/_6129823d4495d
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/shaunoconnor8
Telegram - https://t.me/escapingthematrixofficial
Gab - https://gab.com/EscapingTheMatrixOfficial
Minds - https://www.minds.com/escaping_the_matrix/
3Speak - https://3speak.tv/user/escaping-matrix
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