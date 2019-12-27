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Speckled King Snake pair living on our farm
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5 views • December 27, 2019
This video chronicles the mating pair of speckled king snakes that live under the doorstep of our water building. We have protected them and sheltered them, learn more from us as we share our lives with you.
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