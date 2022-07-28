Don't Judge Me!

Matthew 7:1-3 KJV Bible

1 Judge not, that ye be not judged.

2 For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.

3 And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?





John 7:24 KJV

24 Judge not according to the appearance, but judge righteous judgment.





2 Corinthians 3:6 KJV

“Who also hath made us able ministers of the new testament; not of the letter, but of the spirit: for the letter killeth, but the spirit giveth life.”





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