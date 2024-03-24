Create New Account
Florida braces for illegal alien immigrant surge: Greg Steube
GalacticStorm
2225 Subscribers
71 views
Published 12 hours ago

Florida braces for illegal alien immigrant surge, DeSantis threatens to send Haitians to Martha’s Vineyard  Rep. Greg Steube. R-Fla., weighs in on DeSantis’ threat to send Haitian migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and China’s ongoing efforts to buy up U.S. farmland.  


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisishaitiillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

