If ye will obey the voice of the Lord (see link in description box)

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, July 19, 2025.





Through the Holy Spirit, true faith in Christ leads and moves us to be imitators of Christ, to be like Him filled with love, truth, mercy and compassion for our fellow man.





Ephesians 2:8-10, which is one of the most highly debated Bible passages, says: 8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast. 10 For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.





Another word for ordained is commanded. God hath ordained or commanded His people to walk in good works through faith in Christ and these good works are His holy ten commandments which God hath ordained or commanded in Exodus 20:3-17. They are the good works that we should walk in them, the good works of obedience unto Christ our righteousness.





Keeping God’s holy ten commandments is an indicator of our love and faith in Christ. Real meaningful faith in Christ encourages us to abide in His righteousness or sinlessness by observing His holy ten commandments which represent love, truth & righteousness in 1 John 5:3; Psalm 119:142, 151 and 172 respectively. That’s real faith, which leads us to true obedience to God and to obey His voice as He spoke through His holy prophets.





Obedience to God and His holy written word is faith in action. Your good works of obedience is linked directly to your faith in Christ as demonstrated in James 2:14, 17, 18, 20, 24 and 26.





That passage shows that faith if it hath not works is dead and that a man is justified by works and not faith only. That points Romans 2:13 and Revelation 14:12, King James Bible whereby God’s people are justified by being doers of the law of God and that they are identified as they who keep His commandments AND have faith in Christ.





Obey God and His holy written word if not, you will sin against God by breaking any of His holy ten commandments and thus, you will abide in sin, which separate us from God Who will not hear us according to Isaiah 59:2 and you’ll be part of the second death in Revelation 21:8 for disobeying God and abiding in sin.





However, if ye will the voice of the Lord or obey God and His holy written word including keeping His covenant with God’s laws written in your minds and hearts, as per Hebrews 10:16, God will consider you as His peculiar people, as His peculiar treasure unto Him above all people: for all the earth is mine.





