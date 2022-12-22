SECRET SOCIETY STUFF Society IESV Illuminati

Secret Society Stuff could make a very interesting movie, and would encompass far more than the successful movie, National Treasure. Society IESV: aka, Society Of Jesus (Jesuit Order) This order transformed the power structure of the Roman Catholic Magisterium into a military organization, one even the pope must obey. Popes that did not obey were assassinated. This is a 6-minute overview that makes many connections quickly! Another video link below will take you further into the goals of the Magisterium. The oath of a Jesuit is a commitment to obey all orders given by the Jesuit General. I was only educated by the Jesuits, I never became one, though I'm accused of being an operative. Alberto Rivera became one, but he awakened from their trance. Their goal is to eliminate all obstacles to restoring all temporal power to the papacy, and the Society was founded by Inigo De Loyola in 1534. In 1773, the Society was suppressed and had to hide their activities.

