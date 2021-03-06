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2021 astrology. Shift of paradigm: money, freedom opportunities. You have a way out!!
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430 views • March 06, 2021
Mercury and Jupiter are together in sky (in Aquarius) and since Mercury is ruling of the moon's node (north node) and Mars just moved to Gemini .. we understand that this March 2021 will expose us to bigger plan that is going on against people and determination of freedom. You have a way out!!
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Join Astro-Finance "Live charts" to various indices:
https://osherpredict.site/apps/2Kr9tukpTjGnjvdwX6ZWZ6Tjevz4/pos
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Join Astro-Finance "Live charts" to various indices:
https://osherpredict.site/apps/2Kr9tukpTjGnjvdwX6ZWZ6Tjevz4/pos
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