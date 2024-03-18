Vaccines cause autism, says Del Bigtree

The 1:24 hour interview Del Bigtree of "The Highwire" did with Kim Iversen, titled "The Big Pharma Vaccine Swindle That Has Been Going On Long Before Covid | Del Bigtree", which was posted on 15 Mar 2024, is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4jgfj8-the-big-pharma-vaccine-swindle-that-has-been-going-on-long-before-covid-del.html

Source - Fat News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/