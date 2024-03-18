Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccines cause autism, says Del Bigtree
channel image
The Prisoner
9018 Subscribers
Shop now
209 views
Published Yesterday

The 1:24 hour interview Del Bigtree of "The Highwire" did with Kim Iversen, titled "The Big Pharma Vaccine Swindle That Has Been Going On Long Before Covid | Del Bigtree", which was posted on 15 Mar 2024, is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4jgfj8-the-big-pharma-vaccine-swindle-that-has-been-going-on-long-before-covid-del.html

Source - Fat News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaccinesautismdel bigtree

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket