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"vapor trail" while parked ... for the deniers
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937 views • September 28, 2021
If you know someone who still thinks those spray planes crisscrossing our skies are leaving mere vapor trails, show them this one. It is pretty hard to explain away.
When they are ready for another dose of knowledge, they could start here: https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/?s=chemtrails
When they are ready for another dose of knowledge, they could start here: https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/?s=chemtrails
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