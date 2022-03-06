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THE 'VAXXED' ARE CHIPPED & TRACKABLE.. BLUETOOTH VS. PASSENGER TRAIN AT THE PLATFORM
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887 views • March 06, 2022
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(world orders review)
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the 'VAXXED' are CHIPPED & TRACKABLE?
(BLUETOOTH vs. PASSENGER TRAIN #PLATFORM TEST)
[More Anecdotal EVIDENCE?] https://www.bitchute.com/video/5ND0EbOma1hc/ [SHARE]
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
video by smoke_mirrors @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/smoke_mirrors/
-------------------------
trackable: Able to be tracked, or worthy of being tracked / Capable of being traced or tracked.
================
C0r0na 2 Inspect, Graphene oxide, Intra-body nano-network, Nanotechnology, Neuromodulation
https://www.docdroid.net/tvx0R9b/intra-body-nano-network-brief-summary-by-mik-andersen-pdf
================
The author of this summary is Mik Andersen, owner of the research blog Corona2Inspect, who's a renowned scientist who has chosen to collaborate with La Quinta Columna and Dr. Pablo Campra's research under a pseudonym.
This nano-network described by Andersen is the one that would allow the neurostimulation of the population through a network designed for this purpose.
Many indications confirm that neuromodulation is the real purpose of the operation behind the global inoculation, ranging from the enactment of neuro-rights laws in some countries to the structuring of the same nano-network that is being deciphered, which would be a very advanced military technology.
Remember that we're talking about a technology that's being decrypted, but it's a very advanced military technology. And, of course, developed behind the back of civil society. In fact, behind the backs of 80% of civil society who think that this is a vaccine. So the first thing, as I say, is to reset all the information and provide the correct information, even if it's shocking. In the topology of the nano-network we talk about nanonodes, nanosensors, nanocontrollers, and nanointerface.
================
ON A 'VAXXED PLANE' ('people' BLUETOOTH REGISTER) ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QPBKtUAduWuD/
MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (Quinta Columna / C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
PFIZER COVID INJECT, GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES
tangentopolis/Quinta Columna [SPECIAL REPORT] https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
(FINAL REPORT) VIEW / DOWNLOAD https://www.docdroid.net/n36IOrK/identificacion-de-microtecnologia-y-patrones-artificiales-en-vacuna-pdf
ARGENTINE GOV Agency ADMITS COVID INJECTIONS CONTAIN GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLw5c1Q97Di/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/ [SHARE]
(FINAL REPORT) VIEW / DOWNLOAD @ https://www.docdroid.net/LotSygr/analisis-argentino-de-los-viales-astrazeneca-pfizer-sinopharm-compressed-pdf
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora / Comments] 28 Jan 2022 / https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
PFIZER, GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECHNOLOGY, SELF-ASSEMBLIES (Quinta Columna)
[SPECIAL REPORT] https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY (Dr. Marcelo Dignani)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora / Comments] 28 Jan 2022 / https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
IDENTIFICATION of MICROTECHNOLOGY in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik VACCINE VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
the 'VAXXED' are CHIPPED & TRACKABLE?
(BLUETOOTH vs. PASSENGER TRAIN #PLATFORM TEST)
[More Anecdotal EVIDENCE?] https://www.bitchute.com/video/5ND0EbOma1hc/ [SHARE]
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
video by smoke_mirrors @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/smoke_mirrors/
-------------------------
trackable: Able to be tracked, or worthy of being tracked / Capable of being traced or tracked.
================
C0r0na 2 Inspect, Graphene oxide, Intra-body nano-network, Nanotechnology, Neuromodulation
https://www.docdroid.net/tvx0R9b/intra-body-nano-network-brief-summary-by-mik-andersen-pdf
================
The author of this summary is Mik Andersen, owner of the research blog Corona2Inspect, who's a renowned scientist who has chosen to collaborate with La Quinta Columna and Dr. Pablo Campra's research under a pseudonym.
This nano-network described by Andersen is the one that would allow the neurostimulation of the population through a network designed for this purpose.
Many indications confirm that neuromodulation is the real purpose of the operation behind the global inoculation, ranging from the enactment of neuro-rights laws in some countries to the structuring of the same nano-network that is being deciphered, which would be a very advanced military technology.
Remember that we're talking about a technology that's being decrypted, but it's a very advanced military technology. And, of course, developed behind the back of civil society. In fact, behind the backs of 80% of civil society who think that this is a vaccine. So the first thing, as I say, is to reset all the information and provide the correct information, even if it's shocking. In the topology of the nano-network we talk about nanonodes, nanosensors, nanocontrollers, and nanointerface.
================
ON A 'VAXXED PLANE' ('people' BLUETOOTH REGISTER) ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QPBKtUAduWuD/
MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (Quinta Columna / C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
PFIZER COVID INJECT, GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES
tangentopolis/Quinta Columna [SPECIAL REPORT] https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
(FINAL REPORT) VIEW / DOWNLOAD https://www.docdroid.net/n36IOrK/identificacion-de-microtecnologia-y-patrones-artificiales-en-vacuna-pdf
ARGENTINE GOV Agency ADMITS COVID INJECTIONS CONTAIN GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLw5c1Q97Di/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/ [SHARE]
(FINAL REPORT) VIEW / DOWNLOAD @ https://www.docdroid.net/LotSygr/analisis-argentino-de-los-viales-astrazeneca-pfizer-sinopharm-compressed-pdf
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora / Comments] 28 Jan 2022 / https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
PFIZER, GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECHNOLOGY, SELF-ASSEMBLIES (Quinta Columna)
[SPECIAL REPORT] https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY (Dr. Marcelo Dignani)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora / Comments] 28 Jan 2022 / https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
IDENTIFICATION of MICROTECHNOLOGY in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik VACCINE VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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