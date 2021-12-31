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A Risk Assessment on COVID-19 Vaccines: Jonathan Weissman
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21 views • December 31, 2021
Jonathan Weissman is a cybersecurity professional and part-time independent researcher in biosecurity, operational research and theology. He has written a fully independent biosecurity risk assessment on #AllTheRisks of the experimental genetic vaccination campaign across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology, which he hosts at alltherisks.com.
In this talk, he presents a fully fledged risk-benefit framework and uses it to assess the merits and dangers of the experimental COVID-19 genetic vaccines.
For more information on the risks associated with these interventions, please visit alltherisks.com.
For more information on the Health and Truth Summit, please visit healthandtruth.org.
In this talk, he presents a fully fledged risk-benefit framework and uses it to assess the merits and dangers of the experimental COVID-19 genetic vaccines.
For more information on the risks associated with these interventions, please visit alltherisks.com.
For more information on the Health and Truth Summit, please visit healthandtruth.org.
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