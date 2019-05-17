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Episode 9 - 20190517 - Great American Craft Spirits
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0 view • July 04, 2020
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In this episode, I talk with the founder and President of Great American Craft Spirits Inc., Jarrett Gamarra. They are the first and only spirits, wine and brew pavilion and monthly club dedicated solely to America's greatest small batch craft distillers, brewers and wine makers. They opened recently here in Rancho Santa Margarita and we had them on the show to find out more details of what they offer and how they work.
www.gacraftspirits.com
29911 Aventura Ste. E
RSM, CA 92688
You might notice that our production values are getting better with every episode and we want to thank Lisa Boehmke and Our Town Videos for their hard work.
Guest: Jarrett Gamarra
Company: Great American Craft Spirits
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
In this episode, I talk with the founder and President of Great American Craft Spirits Inc., Jarrett Gamarra. They are the first and only spirits, wine and brew pavilion and monthly club dedicated solely to America's greatest small batch craft distillers, brewers and wine makers. They opened recently here in Rancho Santa Margarita and we had them on the show to find out more details of what they offer and how they work.
www.gacraftspirits.com
29911 Aventura Ste. E
RSM, CA 92688
You might notice that our production values are getting better with every episode and we want to thank Lisa Boehmke and Our Town Videos for their hard work.
Guest: Jarrett Gamarra
Company: Great American Craft Spirits
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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