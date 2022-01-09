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Maria Bartiromo: "That's Disgusting! I Know for a Fact HCQ & Ivermectin Treat Covid"
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242 views • January 09, 2022
Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures Jan 9th:
"That is Disgusting! I Know for a Fact HCQ and Ivermectin Treat Covid"

Maria Bartiromo had Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Dr. Pierre Cory on her show on Sunday morning.

Dr. Cory spoke out on how the dangerous CDC and FDA elites have prevented Americans from accessing affordable and readily available treatment drugs for COVID.

Dr. Cory Pierre: The tragedy Maria is that this entire pandemic we have not had an early treatment recommended by the government. Because they’ve been waiting for the approvals of the novel patented drugs. And the two that just got approval, ONE STUDY! One and done with these pharmaceutical companies. And meanwhile you have these generic drugs that have dozens of studies and trials and they don’t get approved. It is absolutely absurd. And these drugs that just got approved. One doesn’t work. india just canceled their order for it because they know it doesn’t work and the other one is highly toxic. And so the absurdity and the tragedy and damage on the America people by a broken system. We need to fix this where people are dying because they are denied highly effective, cheap, widely available drugs that do not present as obscene profits to the pharmaceutical companies.

Maria Bartiromo: That is disgusting! I know for a fact that hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin work to treat COVID.

The panel later mentioned how approximately 500,000 Americans have died after they were denied and prevented access to highly effective treatment drugs.

see related article:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/maria-bartiromo-disgusting-know-fact-hydroxychloroquine-ivermectin-work-treat-covid-video/
Keywords
vaccinesalternative treatmentpandemicmandatesplandemicsunday am futures
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