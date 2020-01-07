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Grisham sounds off on Dems over Trump's ordered airstrike
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2 views • January 07, 2020
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham discusses the Trump administration’s airstrikes against Iran killing Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani and how the country and the liberal media is reacting to the news.
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