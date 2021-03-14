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Don't ever talk to my president | Rob Carson on Biden, Psaki
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120 views • March 14, 2021
WASHINGTON: As President Biden continues to bumble and fumble on his speeches, forget key administration names and avoids addressing the press and the nation, Rob Carson describes how White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and others are focused on running a block for 'Sleepy Joe.' - via Rob Carson's What in The World, Saturdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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