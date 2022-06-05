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Don't guarantee a future for satanists (depopulation re-upload)
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11 views • June 05, 2022
The main part of this clip features Webster Tarpley touching on the subject of depopulation. I added a guess as to why depopulation is being rushed.
Source: Deluminati channel
Title: Webster Tarpley - The Elite's Plan For Global Extermination
Source: Deluminati channel
Title: Webster Tarpley - The Elite's Plan For Global Extermination
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