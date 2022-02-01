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RINO Allows Forced Jabs In Mississippi: Fact: State House Speaker Phillip Gunn Is A Traitor
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302 views • February 01, 2022
MaryJo Perry was battling the government over vaccines for nine years when the Covid shots came along. She’s founded Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights all the way back in 2012. MaryJo and her organization have been lobbying the Mississippi House aggressively to pass H.B. 1454. That bill would abolish all Covid-19 emergency orders in the state. But at the last minute, MaryJo says the Republican Speaker of the Mississippi state house, Phillip Gunn, undermined their bill and instead rammed through a different bill, H.B. 1509. This bill only bans vaccine passports for government entities, and leaves out the private sector entirely. MaryJo is not happy about this and she joins us now to discuss.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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