04/08/2023 【 #FreeMilesGuoRally】 Fellow fighter TianTian from Japan: Soon after I arrived in America, Mr. Miles Guo was arrested, so I must stand out to speak for him. The CCP has controlled everything from the media, the financial capital, and the US bureaucracy like the DOJ and SEC. But I want to tell the CCP: We are not afraid of you. You can destroy us but you cannot defeat us because we are all Mr. Miles Guo now.
04/08/2023【 #释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】来自日本的战友天天：我刚到美国，文贵先生就被捕了，所以我必须站出来为他说话。中共已经控制了一切，从媒体到金融资本，再到美国司法部、证监会等官僚机构。 但我要告诉中共：我们不怕你们。你们可以摧毁我们，但你们不能打败我们，因为我们现在都是郭文贵先生。
