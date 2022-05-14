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MONEY PIT: Democrats Have Plan to Dump ANOTHER $60 Billion Overseas Despite Record Inflation
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22 views • May 14, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports, Inflation is at a 40 year high and what do the Democrats want to do? Why, spend more money of course. Ukraine and CV are their favorites! Joe Biden and the Democrats ignore our southern borders, where thousands of immigrants are literally lying in wait to cross into our country. Instead, they obsess about Russia and Ukraine and plan to throw $40 billion more to Ukraine to protect their borders, while ignoring ours.
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