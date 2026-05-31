© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christian Supremacy
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • Yesterday
- Christianity did not come from Judaism.
- Judaism is Apostasy from Jesus Christ, who was the God of the Patriarchs and Prophets.
- Jesus is not the "little God;" He existed with the Father before the world began (John 17:5)
- Jesus Christ declared Himself to be God (John 8:58)
- Jesus Christ is the Creator of everthing that was created (John 1 and Hebrews 1)
- Jesus Christ is one with the Father (John 10:30).
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.