A.I. Run Factory To Process 5000 Tons of Meat Per Day - Delivered Via Trains

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As we celebrate our independence this year we must remember that the 1973 film Soylent Green took place in 2022.
Mirrored https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=62c035feed4abc5e9817967d
Greg Reese