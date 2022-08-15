Dr Jennifer Daniels Take on A Vaccine For This Virus Thing on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick TImpone (11.23.20)

Show highlights:





Dr. Daniels delivers another excellent show in which the first 20 minutes or so she focuses on COVID-19 and vaccinations. Listen closely; she shares some pretty impressive stats



-Couple times a year I would have a short period of rapid heart rate [under an hour to several hours] … came on an off like a light switch …. This time it has not returned to normal … seems stuck at around 130 … oft and on get knot in stomach under sternum and a bit to right .. when this occurs it is difficult to take a deep breath and heart rate may be heavier … [fennel seems to dissipate this after a bit] .. walking any distance increases heart rate too …. now am noticing swelling in lower legs to the knees …. Also hard to keep blood oxygen up to mid 90’s … [[am elderly, over 70, avoid grains, veggies and meats are used as a nutritional support … a bit of liver each week to 10 days] ….. use about two qts filtered water each day …. any insight appreciated …



-Question from a listener: Can you please ask Dr Daniels what is the grey stuff that comes out of my body during a sauna and after my treadmill? When I rub my stomach or sides while sweating grey stuff comes out in little rolls. If not removed, they turn into pieces of grit like steel. This has been going on for at least five years.



-Question from a listener: I am a 62 year old man and my hair has turned from black to mostly grey. Dr. Daniels has said in the past that small willow flower helps. Please ask Dr. Daniels how to take it and what’s her recommended daily dose?



-Question from a listener: Female, 51 years old. Have stopped all dairy. After doing your candida diet, how do we add meat back in without raising our blood sugar levels?



-Question from a listener: Your diet worked, TY. Have reduced my blood sugar levels to 136 (male 70).Now, how do I get rid of numbness in feet?



-Question from a listener: For a young and previously healthy person who was ill and tested positive for covid and is still having after-effects 2 months later, such as shortness of breath and a heart rate that is too high, would you have any suggestions for how to overcome these symptoms?



and so much more!





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