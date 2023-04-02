Do Israeli Protests Foreshadow Rejecting Messiah Again?

Israel has been experiencing massive street protests in Tel Aviv and Haifa in response to NetenYahu's coalition government Judicial Reform Agenda. Bibi's Coalition government includes Ultra Orthodox "Far Right" Conservatives who support traditional family values; While much of Israel's Economic Prosperity is largely due to the "Far Left" Technology savvy Millennials who fear the loss of their "Democratic Freedoms" to enjoy their ungodly lifestyles. While the Orthodox are patiently awaiting their Messiah; The Liberals led by Yuval Noah Harari are hellbent on establishing their Technocratic "Mark of the Beast" Antichrist System!