© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Eternal Pandemic (2021) Part 1 | The Truth About the New World Order
Follow
2
Share
Report
120 views • November 15, 2021
The Eternal Pandemic (2021) Part 1 | The Truth About the New World Order
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Eternal-Pandemic---Part-1:c
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5mpTLR3l6uK/
This film is about the corruption that is responsible for the deaths of millions worldwide. The pandemic is not of a virus, but a plague known as the financial system. This plague has enslaved mankind for centuries through usury, corporatization, pharmaceuticals, media, and blind self-indulgence.
Our world is enslaved by a hedonistic system designed to give us the illusion of freedom. For the first time in history, we can indulge in any food we want. If we choose to eat a poor diet, we can simply fall back on the same hedonistic system that put us into bad health in the first place: the corporations that own pharmaceutical drugs and process our food.
Too many of us are sick. Please educate yourself on nutrition, holistic medicine, and proper diet before choosing your lifestyle.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5mpTLR3l6uK/
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
_____________________
Excellent Resource Links
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-info_ASYsleYBjts7zVX.html/list/yGRpq6atKPr8SVs
Pedogate (3) https://www.roxytube.com/watch/enter-the-pizza-gate-bold-new-pedogate-documentary-part-1_QTDIbZyqQpvgGoS.html/list/Jk17Rj7rewEuzVc
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Eternal-Pandemic---Part-1:c
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5mpTLR3l6uK/
This film is about the corruption that is responsible for the deaths of millions worldwide. The pandemic is not of a virus, but a plague known as the financial system. This plague has enslaved mankind for centuries through usury, corporatization, pharmaceuticals, media, and blind self-indulgence.
Our world is enslaved by a hedonistic system designed to give us the illusion of freedom. For the first time in history, we can indulge in any food we want. If we choose to eat a poor diet, we can simply fall back on the same hedonistic system that put us into bad health in the first place: the corporations that own pharmaceutical drugs and process our food.
Too many of us are sick. Please educate yourself on nutrition, holistic medicine, and proper diet before choosing your lifestyle.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5mpTLR3l6uK/
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
_____________________
Excellent Resource Links
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-info_ASYsleYBjts7zVX.html/list/yGRpq6atKPr8SVs
Pedogate (3) https://www.roxytube.com/watch/enter-the-pizza-gate-bold-new-pedogate-documentary-part-1_QTDIbZyqQpvgGoS.html/list/Jk17Rj7rewEuzVc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.