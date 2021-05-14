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GENOCIDE IN CANADA: KEVIN ANNETT
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72 views • May 14, 2021
Watch full interview part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JGC7... Watch full interview part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NikF...
Contact Kevin by email: [email protected] Listen to Kevin live every Sunday at 6 pm eastern at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand Download Kevin's book for free: http://murderbydecree.com/ evidence of genocide in Canada and globally!
Kevin interviewed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4BZH...
Some of Kevin's books can be ordered here:
Murder by Decree - The Crime of Genocide in Canada: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1530145619
Unrelenting: Between Sodom and Zion: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1523905778
Establishing the Reign of Natural Liberty: A Common Law Training Manual
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1544239610
At the Mouth of a Cannon: Conquest and Cupidity on Canada's West Coast https://www.amazon.com/dp/1983790842 , https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JZKNDJK
Truth Teller's Shield: A Manual for Whistle Blowers & Hell Raisers:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1537363948
Establishing Liberty: The Case for the Republic of Kanata
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1721282033
Here We Stand: The Call of the New Protestant Reformation https://www.amazon.com/dp/1974273474
Fallen - The Story of the Vancouver Four: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1548152684
The Sacrifice - Of Family and Empire: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1727005961
1497 and so on: A History of White People in Canada or, The Caucasian Healing Fund : https://www.amazon.com/dp/1541034961
The Border: A Post-Canadian Anthology https://www.amazon.com/dp/1092763910
Contact Kevin by email: [email protected] Listen to Kevin live every Sunday at 6 pm eastern at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand Download Kevin's book for free: http://murderbydecree.com/ evidence of genocide in Canada and globally!
Kevin interviewed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4BZH...
Some of Kevin's books can be ordered here:
Murder by Decree - The Crime of Genocide in Canada: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1530145619
Unrelenting: Between Sodom and Zion: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1523905778
Establishing the Reign of Natural Liberty: A Common Law Training Manual
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1544239610
At the Mouth of a Cannon: Conquest and Cupidity on Canada's West Coast https://www.amazon.com/dp/1983790842 , https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JZKNDJK
Truth Teller's Shield: A Manual for Whistle Blowers & Hell Raisers:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1537363948
Establishing Liberty: The Case for the Republic of Kanata
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1721282033
Here We Stand: The Call of the New Protestant Reformation https://www.amazon.com/dp/1974273474
Fallen - The Story of the Vancouver Four: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1548152684
The Sacrifice - Of Family and Empire: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1727005961
1497 and so on: A History of White People in Canada or, The Caucasian Healing Fund : https://www.amazon.com/dp/1541034961
The Border: A Post-Canadian Anthology https://www.amazon.com/dp/1092763910
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