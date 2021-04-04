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2011 - A Philosophical Review
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Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, discusses the major philosophical, political, economic and social developments of 2011, and describes what is in store for 2012. This was the introduction to the Freedomain Radio Sunday Call-In show, Jan 1 2012. Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com.
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