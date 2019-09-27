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Wall Street Dem donors fear 2020 field, threaten to support Trump
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8 views • September 27, 2019
FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn and Charles Payne's 'Making Money' panel discuss how business owners and investors may reconsider their political candidate of choice if Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden win the nomination due to their proposed Wall Street tax and wealth tax.
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