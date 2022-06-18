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Are Jesus' Teachings Original?
TruthAboutJesus
TruthAboutJesus
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1 view • June 18, 2022

If you want to learn more, check out our main YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!


The teachings of Jesus undoubtedly have the power to change the world... if only people would follow them. Most religious people do not follow the teachings of Jesus because they are too uncomfortable. And most non-religious people do not follow Jesus' teachings because they believe he either didn't exist, or that his teachings were stolen from some other spiritual leader before his time. In this video, we examine both of these claims, in order to determine the validity of everything that Jesus taught.


TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]


Produced by: Clare

Narrated by: Felipe

Written by: Leo


What is "A Voice in the Desert"?


A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.


If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].


CREDITS


Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski

Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

Keywords
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