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WAR ON EFFECTIVE COVID TREATMENT KILLING AMERICANS, WARNS DR. PIERRE KORY
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160 views • November 17, 2021
The ongoing war against highly effective, low-cost and extremely safe medications to treat COVID19 is causing large numbers of unnecessary deaths, warned a leading doctor in the field who is now leading the organization Front Line Covid19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCCA). In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman, Dr. Pierre Kory sounds the alarm, arguing that this enormous is partly fueled by greed from large pharmaceutical companies. Once this crisis is over, a full-scale restructuring of the regulatory system will be needed to protect Americans from future disasters like this one. Indeed, the agencies are currently set up to help make big bucks for Big Pharma, which is causing devastation among Americans and others. “The system has been captured,” he warned, calling for it to be “blown up” and restructured.
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