Star Trek New Voyages, 4x02, To Serve All My Days

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While a Klingons ship is threatening the Enterprise and Captain Kirk needs Chekov on the bridge, but Lt. Chekov is incapacitated with a debilitating disease that is causing him to age rapidly... a disease for which Dr. McCoy can find no cure.
"Star Trek: New Voyages/Phase II" is not affiliated with the STAR TREK franchise.