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Warrior Against Child Trafficking Arrested By Deep State
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80 views • November 18, 2019
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A real whistleblower who exposed corruption in the airline industry and who now dedicates his life to exposing child trafficking, has been arrested for getting too close to the truth connecting the UkraineGate scandal to Pedogate. His life is in extreme danger, as he is about to be extradited to the epicenter of child trafficking in America where corrupt law enforcement officials and politicians are trying to silence him permanently.
Note: One of the individuals mentioned in this report is Kim Picazio, a family attorney based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She strongly disputes the allegations in this report, and has provided documentation to which we indicated we would post the link .
https://www.scribd.com/document/425465358/Original-Petition-for-Injunction-4-9-9-11.
Further, any future documentation she provides us will be posted on our website, https://truthunsealed.com.
The link to information on Montagraph and Agent19 can be found here: https://hoaxer.info/help-find-youtube-montagraph-predator-troll-2/.
A real whistleblower who exposed corruption in the airline industry and who now dedicates his life to exposing child trafficking, has been arrested for getting too close to the truth connecting the UkraineGate scandal to Pedogate. His life is in extreme danger, as he is about to be extradited to the epicenter of child trafficking in America where corrupt law enforcement officials and politicians are trying to silence him permanently.
Note: One of the individuals mentioned in this report is Kim Picazio, a family attorney based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She strongly disputes the allegations in this report, and has provided documentation to which we indicated we would post the link .
https://www.scribd.com/document/425465358/Original-Petition-for-Injunction-4-9-9-11.
Further, any future documentation she provides us will be posted on our website, https://truthunsealed.com.
The link to information on Montagraph and Agent19 can be found here: https://hoaxer.info/help-find-youtube-montagraph-predator-troll-2/.
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