JK Rowling DARES the Wrongthink Police to ARREST Her

Glenn Beck





Apr 3, 2024





“Harry Potter” author JK Rowling has dared the Scottish government to arrest her for violating its new laws against “hate speech.” But despite the police denying that her tweets about transgenderism are illegal under the law, she has promised to keep a lookout for other non-famous individuals being punished for the same expression of free speech. These kinds of laws are a growing trend around the world, Glenn says, and America is no exception. Glenn discusses Washington state’s new “hate speech hotline,” which will allow people to rat out their neighbors for wrongthink and will DEFINITELY NOT be abused. Plus, Glenn explains how the groundwork for expanding this unconstitutional law has already been laid out across the country.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhyLPS57GsQ