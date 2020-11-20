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MARICOPA COUNTY TABULATION AND ELECTION CENTER (MCTEC)

Breaking: Chairwoman Linda Brickman Denies Certification of Dominion Voting Machines in Arizona

3,039 views•Nov 19, 2020



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Virtual Martini

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Breaking news: Chairman Linda Brickman refuses to certify the Dominion voting machines in Arizona. (11/18/20)



(Go to 0:51 for thumbnail. No clickbait here.)



I decided to go down to the Maricopa County Election Center and see what was going on. I caught some words with Chairman of the Maricopa County Republican Party in Arizona; Linda Brickman, and her cohort Bob Brickman. Linda along with others are demanding an investigation into voting irregularities, followed by a full audit. They assert that rushing through certification without the due process afforded to us is wrong; and that we have these institutions and processes in place for a reason.



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