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MARICOPA COUNTY TABULATION AND ELECTION CENTER
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156 views • November 20, 2020
Uploaded: LivingLawSociety.org
MARICOPA COUNTY TABULATION AND ELECTION CENTER (MCTEC)
Breaking: Chairwoman Linda Brickman Denies Certification of Dominion Voting Machines in Arizona
3,039 views•Nov 19, 2020
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Virtual Martini
1.09K subscribers
Breaking news: Chairman Linda Brickman refuses to certify the Dominion voting machines in Arizona. (11/18/20)
(Go to 0:51 for thumbnail. No clickbait here.)
I decided to go down to the Maricopa County Election Center and see what was going on. I caught some words with Chairman of the Maricopa County Republican Party in Arizona; Linda Brickman, and her cohort Bob Brickman. Linda along with others are demanding an investigation into voting irregularities, followed by a full audit. They assert that rushing through certification without the due process afforded to us is wrong; and that we have these institutions and processes in place for a reason.
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Please subscribe if you'd like more of this kind of thing, and comment below as well with any suggestions. I'm brand new to actually going out and interviewing or filming, so let me know what you think.
MARICOPA COUNTY TABULATION AND ELECTION CENTER (MCTEC)
Breaking: Chairwoman Linda Brickman Denies Certification of Dominion Voting Machines in Arizona
3,039 views•Nov 19, 2020
133
1
SHARE
SAVE
Virtual Martini
1.09K subscribers
Breaking news: Chairman Linda Brickman refuses to certify the Dominion voting machines in Arizona. (11/18/20)
(Go to 0:51 for thumbnail. No clickbait here.)
I decided to go down to the Maricopa County Election Center and see what was going on. I caught some words with Chairman of the Maricopa County Republican Party in Arizona; Linda Brickman, and her cohort Bob Brickman. Linda along with others are demanding an investigation into voting irregularities, followed by a full audit. They assert that rushing through certification without the due process afforded to us is wrong; and that we have these institutions and processes in place for a reason.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Please subscribe if you'd like more of this kind of thing, and comment below as well with any suggestions. I'm brand new to actually going out and interviewing or filming, so let me know what you think.
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