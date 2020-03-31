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On Cause Part 3
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3 views • March 31, 2020
I discuss what we know without any doubt.
It comes down to 'things present in the form that they do' or 'experience happens as it does.' If we presume there is a witness to this experience, we are making the mistake of taking that from the experience itself -- which is in itself unreliable. For the sense of 'me' is something built up over time from experience, and is not known a priori. That things present in the way they do is self-evident and cannot be coherently denied by anyone. Hence it is known beyond all coherent doubt. And that truth must be coherent we know from contradiction. How we know our innate intuitions have to be right will have to wait for another day -- as it is a deep and powerful subject.
It comes down to 'things present in the form that they do' or 'experience happens as it does.' If we presume there is a witness to this experience, we are making the mistake of taking that from the experience itself -- which is in itself unreliable. For the sense of 'me' is something built up over time from experience, and is not known a priori. That things present in the way they do is self-evident and cannot be coherently denied by anyone. Hence it is known beyond all coherent doubt. And that truth must be coherent we know from contradiction. How we know our innate intuitions have to be right will have to wait for another day -- as it is a deep and powerful subject.
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